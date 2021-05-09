Nashik, May 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 3,56,084 on Sunday with the addition of 3,002 cases, while the day also 40 deaths and 3,025 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll stands at 3,865 and the number of people discharged is 3,19,044, he added.

With 9,829 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 13,45,183. PTI

