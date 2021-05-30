Nashik, May 30 (PTI) Nashik's COVID-19 tally rose by 670 on Sunday to touch 3,85,454, while the day also saw 29 deaths and 1,003 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's toll is 4,666 and the recovery count is 3,70,655, he added.

With 10,283 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 16,31,796, the official informed.

