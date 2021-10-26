Nashik, Oct 26 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,10,537 after 93 cases were detected on Tuesday, while the death toll rose by four to touch 8,674, an official said.

The discharge of 60 people increased the recovery count to 4,01,128, he said.

With 4,999 samples being tested on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,15,973, he added.

