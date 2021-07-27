Nashik, Jul 27 (PTI) The number of people infected with coronavirus in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,02,137 on Tuesday after 95 cases were detected, an official said.

The day also saw three deaths, which took the toll to 8,501, and 118 recoveries, taking the count of such cases to 3,92,409, he said.

With 13,734 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 22,21,888, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)