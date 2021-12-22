Nashik, Dec 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose by 48 cases to reach 4,13,383 on Wednesday, while no fresh fatality was reported, health officials said.

The death toll in this north Maharashtra district stands at 8,747, they said.

So far, 4,04,158 patients have recovered from the infection, of whom 30 recuperated during the day.

A total of 29,90,043 samples have been tested till date, out of which 3,901 were tested on Wednesday, the officials said.

