New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) An exhibition offering a comprehensive exploration of the northeastern region's unique journey, shaped by its tribal traditions, linguistic diversity, missionary influences, colonial legacies and post-independence development, is slated to be held on August 8, the Culture Ministry on Thursday said.

The exhibition on 'Development of Education in North Eastern India' will be hosted by the National Archives of India in collaboration with Higher Education Department, Nagaland, the ministry said.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has kindly consented to inaugurate the exhibition in the presence of Nagaland Minister of Higher Education and Tourism Temjen Imna Along at Capital Convention Centre in Kohima, it said in a statement.

The exhibition highlights key milestones in the region's academic landscape, including the establishment of premier institutions and significant policy initiatives that have fostered inclusivity and regional growth, the ministry said.

To deepen public understanding, the exhibition categorises this heritage through thematic clusters, drawing on original archival documents. These include government files, private papers of notable personalities, photographs, rare manuscripts and official records preserved within the National Archives and Nagaland State Archives.

Northeast India's educational evolution reflects a dynamic blend of indigenous knowledge systems and formal institutions, tracing roots from oral tribal learning to modern universities.

The National Archives of India is an attached office under the Ministry of Culture. It was established in 1891 as the Imperial Record Department in Calcutta (now Kolkata).

Following the transfer of the capital from Calcutta to Delhi in 1911, the present building of the National Archives of India was constructed in 1926 which was designed by Sir Edwin Lutyens.

The transfer of all records from Calcutta to New Delhi was completed in 1937.

The National Archives of India has at present in its repositories a collection of over 34 crore pages of public records, which include files, volumes, maps, bills assented to by the President of India, treaties, rare manuscripts, oriental records, private papers, cartographic records, important collection of gazettes and gazetteers, census records, assembly and parliament debates, proscribed literature, travel accounts, etc., it said.

A major chunk of oriental records are in Sanskrit, Persian, Odia and other languages.

