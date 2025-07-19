New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): With the increasing digitalisation of city functions, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), convened the National Conference on Making Cities Cyber Secure on July 18 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The conference brought together key stakeholders from Central Ministries, National Cybersecurity Agencies, State Governments, and Urban Local Bodies to address the growing cybersecurity challenges facing India's cities and develop a collective roadmap for enhancing resilience, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said.

The event witnessed participation from over 300 delegates, including State IT and Urban Development Secretaries, ADGs, Municipal Commissioners, CEOs of Smart Cities, and representatives from key institutions such as CERT-In, NCIIPC, I4C, and STQC. Dignitaries, including Srinivas Katikithala, Secretary, MoHUA; Govind Mohan, Union Home Secretary; and Bhuvnesh Kumar, CEO, UIDAI, delivered special addresses.

The Ministry presented key initiatives such as city-level cybersecurity frameworks, the mandatory appointment of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), and the completion of cybersecurity audits. Officials emphasised that technologies integrated into traffic systems, utilities, and public services are increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats, necessitating structured risk management and inter-agency collaboration.

Discussions also focused on repositioning SPVs as dynamic, innovation-driven bodies supporting long-term urban development. Drawing from Advisory No. 27 (June 2025), stakeholders discussed SPVs' expanded role in consultancy, investment facilitation, technology integration, and policy research.

The Intelligence Bureau flagged emerging cyber risks amid growing tech-enabled governance. The conference concluded with a consensus on embedding cybersecurity into all phases of digital urban transformation and empowering SPVs to align with national urban priorities. (ANI)

