New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): A two-day Visitor’s Conference concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the closing ceremony of the Visitor’s Conference 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In his closing remarks Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that the education fraternity is committed to building the capacity of teachers and educational institutions, empowering Amrit Peedhi with adoption of technology, encouraging world-class research for global good and also ensuring that India takes a quantum leap in Amrit Kaal based on the strong pillars of education.

He also highlighted that the National Education Policy 2020 rooted in Indianness and initiatives under NEP, like NCrF and NRF will become a benchmark for the world, especially the Global South.The 2nd day of the Visitor’s conference commenced with five parallel sessions focusing on distinct sub-themes under the main theme for this year’s Conference - Education for Sustainable Development: Building a better world. The five sub-themes were exploring various areas of significance such as NEP-2020, internationalization efforts, research contributions, diversity, equality, inclusivity, wellness, and Amrit Kaal plans.During the sessions, Dharmendra Pradhan talked about how the realization of the vision of NEP 2020 demands for collective efforts, shared expertise, common challenges & opportunities and unwavering commitment. Citing Takshashila and Nalanda as international education hubs from ancient times, he emphasized that it is time to resurrect that legacy.

He talked about building a new India and its institutions to create a global impact. He commended the detailed discussions on how institutions can push boundaries to integrate research in more strategic areas for the growth of society and national development aligning to the roadmap of NEP 2020.

Pradhan highlighted how mental and emotional well-being positively impacts motivation, focus and resilience among students and by promoting well-being, institutions can provide students with tools and resources to prosper on campus and in life.

He also emphasized that high-quality education can only be ensured by high-quality teaching which will be possible when institutions handhold and mentor each other through collective effort.Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, University Grants Commission headed the panel discussion on ‘Contributions to the realization of NEP-2020’.In this session, a summary of all efforts taken by the Ministry of Education were presented followed by case studies of successful/ ongoing implementation of the same by the different institutions

The President of India inaugurated the Visitor’s Conference 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 10th July, 2023. In her inaugural address, the President said that education is vital for the progress of the individual, society and country, stating that providing equitable and inclusive higher education to youth coming from socially and economically disadvantaged groups is one of the priorities of the National Education Policy- 2020.

She met with the Heads of Educational Institutions, on the sidelines of the Visitor's Conference 2023.A group of eminent Alumni/Benefactors also called on the President, at Rashtrapati Bhavan last evening on the sideline of the Visitor’s Conference 2023. During the interaction, the President appreciated the benefactors for their contribution to the cause of education and society. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present. (ANI)

