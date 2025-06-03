New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): A school student has petitioned the National Green Tribunal (NGT), highlighting the harmful effects of airborne dust generated during street sweeping and its impact on public health. The petition states that the widespread feeding and proliferation of pigeons across Delhi-NCR result in excessive droppings accumulating on footpaths, pavements, and traffic islands.

When these areas are broomed, toxic particles from dried droppings mix with the dust, further polluting the environment and posing significant health risks.

Also Read | Who Is Leena Gandhi Tewari? Know All About the Billionaire Businesswoman Who Bought India's Most Expensive Sea-Facing Flats in Mumbai for INR 703 Crore.

The applicant contends that exposure to these pollutants can lead to serious lung diseases, including hypersensitivity pneumonitis--an inflammatory condition that causes lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

Acknowledging the gravity of the matter, the Principal Bench, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava (Chairperson) and Dr. A. Senthil Vel (Expert Member), noted that the petition raises critical concerns regarding compliance with environmental norms.

Also Read | US Second Lady Usha Vance Recalls Meeting With PM Narendra Modi, Says Kids Put Him in 'Grandfather Category' (Watch Video).

On May 29, 2025, the tribunal issued notices to the Government of NCT and other relevant authorities, directing them to submit their responses via affidavit. The case has been scheduled for further proceedings in October.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is reportedly considering a proposal to ban pigeon-feeding spots across the city due to concerns over health risks associated with the growing pigeon population. If approved, this move could lead to the closure of popular feeding areas commonly found on pavements, roundabouts, and road intersections. Authorities are citing environmental and public health concerns, particularly regarding airborne pollutants from pigeon droppings, as key reasons for the proposal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)