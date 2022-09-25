New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): To mark the double anniversaries of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) the National Health Authority organized a two-day physical event, Arogya Manthan on Sunday.

The event began in New Delhi today and will continue till September 26.

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Bharati Pravin Pawar hailed the scheme.

"PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana) is the largest health care scheme in the world. Our healthcare system is evolving like never before," said Pawar.

National Health Authority, CEO, Dr RS Sharma, highlighted the progress of Ayushman Bharat.

"NHA has created robust and interoperable infrastructure through the two pillars of Ayushman Bharat, prepared to scale up for a population of 1.4 billion and be replicated across the world," said Sharma.

He also informed that Aarogya Setu is now being repurposed as India's health application.

"CoWIN, Covid19 vaccination portal is being repurposed for national immunisation program and as a health management information system for small doctors," he added.

Implementations of all of these initiatives have resulted in immense learnings for NHA which were shared during the event.

Lauding the improvement in the nation's infrastructure as the AB PM-JAY completed its 4 years, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "India has made significant progress over last 8 yrs in terms of connectivity - close to 1.5 lakh villages are already connected with high-quality fibre connection; good data speeds available in villages."

"This event is going to be an excellent opportunity for the celebration of achievements thus far, stock-taking to inform the path ahead with experience sharing and learning from peers around the world. The two-day (physical) event will comprise of formal and technical sessions, which will bring together global and national experts from the healthcare sector along with Government officials and State Health Agency officials to deliberate and collaborate for drawing the future roadmap of the two schemes AB PM-JAY and ABDM respectively," read a statement on the Arogyamanthan website. (ANI)

