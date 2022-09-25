Lalitpur, September 25: Four persons lost their lives, while eight others were injured when a tractor collided head-on with a truck in the Talbehat police station area here on Sunday morning, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Kumar said at around 9 am on Sunday, there was a head-on collision between a truck and a tractor in Bamorisar village in which tractor passengers Pannalal (42), Kiran (36), Aarti (36) and Nirpat (50) died on the spot, while eight persons were injured. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 10 Killed, 7 Injured After Vehicle Carrying Pilgrims From Haridwar Falls Into Roadside Ditch in Gajraula.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to a government hospital, he said. Both the vehicles have been seized, and the matter is being probed, the SP added.

