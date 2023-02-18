Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) A two-day National Sanskrit Film Festival began here on Saturday.

Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi inaugurated the festival as part of the All India Magh Mahotsav being organised by the Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav or 75 years of Independence.

In his address, Joshi said Sanskrit is a wonderful language and is linked to the life of every person associated with Sanatan Dharma.

Sanskrit Academy president Saroj Kochhar said the festival will show the way to future generations.

The world's first Sanskrit film on Adi Guru Shankaracharya, made forty years ago, will be screened at the festival. The film 'Yanam' based on the Mars Mission will also be screened.

