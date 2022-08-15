New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that natural farming is one of the roads to Aatmanirbharta and "chemical-free farming" will strengthen India's self-reliance.

"Today, natural farming is one of the roads to self-reliance. The factories of nano-fertilizer have come as a hope in the country. But natural farming and chemical-free farming will strengthen self-reliance. There are multiple employment opportunities opened with the creation of Green Jobs. From the space sector to drone manufacturing to natural farming, India is progressing rapidly in every sector," said PM Modi while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day.

Speaking further, the Prime Minister said that India should not lack in fulfilling the needs of the world.

"I call upon the private sector also. We have to spread over the whole world. One of the dreams of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is that India should not lack in fulfilling the needs of the world," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled former Prime Ministers Lal Bahadur Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that the slogan "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan" needs to be fulfilled.

"Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan - as we celebrate 75 years, we need to follow this mantra that was given to us by Lal Bahadur Shastri and later tweaked by Atal Bihari Vajpayee," PM Modi said.

Ahead of his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag. Flower petals were showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The Air Force band played the National Anthem hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the 'Rashritya Salute'.

Apart from around 250 eminent personalities arrived at the Red Fort on Monday, nearly 8,000-10,000 people attended the programme.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

