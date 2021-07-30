Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): Strengthening the Food Security System in the state, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday rolled out the 'One Nation-One Ration Card' (ONORC) program under which the National Food Security Act beneficiaries from other States can get ration in Odisha through 10,578 affordable shops.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said, "Living with dignity is everyone's right and no one can deprive the poor of this right. The state government is trying to ensure their rights through its various schemes and will continue to work for the welfare of the poor."

Patnaik also launched a scheme under the public distribution system (PDS) that will entail the distribution of fortified rice as a pilot project in the Malkangiri District.

Under this scheme, around 5.40 lakh, PDS beneficiaries of Malkangiri district will be provided with 3,200 metric tonnes of vitamin-rich rice per month.

Launching the distribution of fortified rice, the Chief Minister said, "Fortified rice which contained vitamin B-12 and folic acid would be helpful to protect the health of the poor, especially of women and girls."

Patnaik stated that Food Security is the biggest social welfare programme of the state government, under which around 3.5 crore people of 93 lakh families are benefited.

"The state government is providing rice at Rs 2 per Kg since 2008 and Rs 1 per kg from 2013 to the beneficiaries. I have always said that our aim is to ensure that poor person should not is deprived of food security," he said. (ANI)

