Bhubaneswar, Apr 3 (PTI) Turncoat BJP leader Sidhant Mohapatra, who recently jumped the ship from the BJD, on Wednesday alleged that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who makes "tall claims" of his government promoting Odia, himself uses Roman script to read out in the language.

The BJD, on the other hand, dismissed the allegations as baseless and raised with "politically motivations" ahead of the polls, while questioned why the actor-turned-politician did not speak about it while he was in the ruling party.

Mohapatra, who has been nominated by the BJP from Digapahandi assembly seat in Ganjam district, said while addressing a press conference, "The CM uses Roman script to speak in our mother tongue. He has been making tall claims about his government promoting Odia in a big way without himself learning it properly."

Mohapatra, who was two-time MP from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, resigned from the BJD and joined the BJP on March 28.

"The way this government is treating Odia language and our culture is condemnable. The people of the state were hurt as the chief minister did not find time to participate in Utakala Dibasa celebration on April 1," he claimed.

Referring to the first-ever World Odia Language Conference organised by the state government recently, Mohapatra alleged that the manner in which the event was conducted and the language was treated was "pathetic and shocking".

He alleged that the state government is "doing nothing" to promote Odia language, which is its responsibility.

He asserted that the BJP will raise its voice whenever there is a threat to the Odia language and Odia pride.

"If the party comes to power, it will take Odia language to newer heights," he said.

When contacted, the ruling BJD did not pay any heed to Mohapatra's remarks.

"Why was the cine actor silent all along and is now speaking against the state government after joining the BJP?" a senior BJD leader questioned.

Dubbing the allegations as "false and politically motivated with elections in mind", he claimed that Patnaik has been speaking to people in Odia ever since he became the CM.

