Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) Four people were held in two separate cases for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, in Navi Mumbai in Thane district, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a woman was held from Palm Beach road with two vials of the anti-viral drug, which she intended to sell for Rs 11,000 each, an APMC police station official said.

Meanwhile, Koparkhairane police sent a decoy and arrested a person who was selling a vial of the drug for Rs 20,000, an official said.

Remdesivir worth Rs 65,000 was seized from him, and his questioning led to the arrest of two more people, added the official.

