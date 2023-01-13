Thane, Jan 13 (PTI) A dismissed policeman was arrested for allegedly raping and threatening a teen girl, a Navi Mumbai official said on Friday.

The probe into the case began after the victim told Nerul police on December 14 last year she had been raped by an unidentified man who claimed he was a policeman, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mahesh Durye told reporters.

"After registering a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act provisions for rape and criminal intimidation, teams from the local police station and Crime Branch Unit II began a probe by checking 40 to 50 CCTV cameras," he said.

"We zeroed in on the accused from Andheri after checking details of 10 to 15 history sheeters operating in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Raigad. We found the accused was recruited in Navi Mumbai police in December 2008 and was dismissed from service in 2017 in connection with a case of kidnapping for ransom and extortion registered against him," he said.

The 38-year-old accused has been remanded in police custody till January 16, the Additional CP said.

