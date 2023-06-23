Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) The Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (Import) of the Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House in Navi Mumbai's Nhava Sheva arrested two businessman for alleged involvement in smuggling of e-cigarettes, drones, toys and latex balloons cumulatively valued at more than Rs 5 crore, an official said on Friday.

The racket being operated by the accused at Nhava Sheva port came to light when two consignments containing such items were intercepted on May 22, he said.

Also Read | Haryana Board Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable Out at bseh.org.in: Exam Dates for Class 10 and 12 Compartment Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

"On examination, 20,920 e-cigarettes, 1,792 drones (unmanned aerial vehicles ) and 58,500 toys and latex balloons were found. E-cigarettes and drones are prohibited by some ministries, while the toys and latex balloons did not conform to Bureau of Indian Standards," he said.

"The two businessmen from Mumbai were held on Friday and have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. One member of this racket was held on May 12 for illegal import of e-cigarettes," he added.PTI DC

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden Have Announced a Slew of Defense and Technology Deals Including Jet Engine Co-production, Armed Drones Among Others.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)