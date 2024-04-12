Thane, April 12: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man and are looking for another after a woman accused the two of raping her, an official said on Friday. In her complaint to the APMC police station, the 31-year-old woman, who works as a makeup artist, said the alleged crime took place about two years ago.

The Kharghar resident said she had met the accused, Vijay Chowdhary, alias Virjibhai Mahial, and one Saddam, at a hotel in the Turbhe area in June 2022, the official said citing the complaint. The two men allegedly gave her a spiked drink and raped her, she alleged. Thane Shocker: Minor Girl Travels from Nepal to Maharashtra, Raped by Instagram Friend in Mumbra; Accused Arrested.

The police on Thursday registered a case against the accused for rape and causing harm to a person by administering poison or any harmful substance with the intent to commit a crime under the Indian Penal Code. Maharashtra Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped and Killed in Jalgaon District, Teenager Nabbed.

While Mahial (45), a farmer from Gujarat's Banaskantha district, has been arrested, a search is on for Saddam, the official said. The official said the woman has not given any reasons for approaching the police late.

