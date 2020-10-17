Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 17 (ANI): The festival of Navratri was kicked off with great enthusiasm in Mangaluru's Gokarnanatheshwara temple with the performance of the famous Tiger Dance.

Visuals from the celebrations showed artists decked up in elaborate costumes and colourful wigs performing the dance for the audience.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Bypoll 2020: Amit Jogi's Nomination for Marwahi Assembly Seat Rejected on Caste Issue.

"This Tiger dance is one of the most famous ones here in Mangalore and people from all over the state come here just to see the performance in Navratri," an audience member told ANI.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Congress Submits Complaint to Police Against BJP Leaders for Foul Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)