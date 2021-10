New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): An early morning 'arti' was performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi to mark the second day of Navratri.

The festival of Navratri has started from today and will continue till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

In view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the religious places have reopened in Delhi from October 2, following all the COVID protocols.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to people to go to religious places, but for this special care will have to be taken of the COVID SOPs. In the order issued by DDMA, a distance of six feet has to be maintained between the devotees and the district administration and police will keep a watch on overcrowding in religious places.

Also Read | Motorola Moto E40 To Be Launched in India on October 12, 2021.

"Only those devotees will be allowed to enter religious places, who are not having symptoms of COVID and every devotee will have to use a mask," stated the order. According to the order, distribution of prasad or sprinkling of holy water has also not been allowed inside the religious place.

Navratri is a nine-day long festival celebrated to honour the nine forms of Goddess Durga and her mighty valour. The auspicious festival typically falls twice a year- the Sharada Navaratri near autumn equinox (September-October) and the Vasanta Navaratri near spring equinox (March-April). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)