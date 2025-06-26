New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will confer gallantry awards to naval personnel who have demonstrated leadership, professional accomplishment and rendered and distinguished service of a high order at a investiture ceremony to be held here on Jun 27, officials said on Thursday.

Marking a significant milestone, the ceremony will be held for the first time in the newly constructed Nausena Bhawan, this year.

During the ceremony, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) will confer gallantry and distinguished awards to the recipients on behalf of the President of India, a Navy spokesperson said.

The awards include one Yudh Sena Medal (YSM), Nausena Medal (Gallantry), 13 Nausena Medal (Devotion to Duty), and 17 Vishisht Seva Medal, he said.

The CNS will also present the Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving life, Capt Ravi Dhir Memorial Medal for promoting flight safety and Lt V K Jain Memorial Medal for outstanding research, the spokesperson said.

Unit Citations will also be awarded during the ceremony, he said.

