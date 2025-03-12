Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Indian Navy Chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited various facilities of the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday, during which he was briefed on the "state-of-the-art" defence and weapon systems developed and delivered by the company.

According to a statement from BEL, "The navy chief was briefed on the facilities of the Advanced Defence Systems Navy SBU, Near Field Test Range, Assembly Infrastructure, and Precision manufacturing facility of MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) and LRSAM (Long Range Surface to Air Missile) projects of the Indian Navy."

The Chief of Naval Staff was also briefed on the various weapon systems to be delivered by BEL to Indian Navy in upcoming years.

Admiral Tripathi appreciated the Process Capability Model, Automation Quality 4.0, and Industry 4.0 standards of BEL.

The Chief of Naval Staff also applauded BEL for being a key player in the Indian defense ecosystem and consistently being at the forefront of developing cutting-edge technology, the Indian Navy stated.

"This visit underscores Indian Navy's commitment towards 'infusion of technology' and the importance of strategic collaboration between defence manufacturers and the #Indian Navy, as India progresses towards Atmanirbharta and ViksitBharat," the statement added. (ANI)

