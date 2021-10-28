Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) The Indian Navy on Thursday airlifted a fisherman off the Goa coast after he fell sick in mid-sea, a Defense release said here.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the INAS 323 squadron from INS Hansa, Goa, was deployed to rescue the fisherman who complained of acute chest pain when his boat was about 50 nautical miles southwest of Goa around 12.45 pm.

He was airlifted with a naval medical officer onboard and brought to INS Hansa by 2.20 pm, the release added.

The fisherman was then transferred to a sub-district hospital at Chicalim for further treatment and his condition was reported to be stable, the release added.

