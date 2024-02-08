Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 8 (ANI): The body of a Naxal carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was found during a search operation in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada following an exchange of fire with the security forces on Wednesday, officials said.

The encounter broke out between Naxalites and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Bastar fighters in the hilly forest between Gondpalli, Parlagatta, and Badepalli at 4:30 pm after intelligence was received about the presence of Naxalites in the border areas of Dantewada and Sukma districts.

Additional Superintendent of Police RK Burman said that the Naxal who was killed in the encounter has been identified as Chandranna alias Satyam.

Chandranna was the DVC Member (DVCM) of the Maad Division before 2013 and was active in the Jagargunda Area Committee of the South Bastar Division for the last few years.

More details are awaited.

Earlier, a fierce gun battle erupted after the Naxalites gunned down three security personnel in Dantewada on January 30.

The exchange of fire began at a time when a team from the 201 battalions of the CoBRA and the 150 battalions of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base (FOB).

Fourteen security personnel were also injured at the scene of the gunfight in Bijapur district. (ANI)

