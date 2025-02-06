New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): In another major achievement to security forces in fight against Naxalism, a Naxal couple carrying bounty of Rs 10 lakh surrender before the police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday in Chhattisgarh's Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chawki district.

The couple -- Pawan Tulavi and his wife Payem Oyam -- was active in the left wing extremism organization for 17 years.

Tulavi and his wife Oyam surrendered before Superintendent of Police of one of the most LWE affected district Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chawki, YP Singh and Commandant 44 and 27 battalion ITBP Mukesh Kumar Dhasmana and Vivek Kumar Pandey.

Tulavi alias Maling, 37, is a resident of Dorde village under Madanwada police station of Mohla Manpur Ambagarh Chowki district and is currently the commander of the press unit of the leftists as Area Committee Member (ACM), Maad Division, on whom a reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced.

After joining the organization of Left Wing Extremists in 2008, Tulavi worked as a teacher in Jantana Sarkar of Maad division from 2013 to 2019. He was promoted as ACM in 2016. He has been continuously working as Maad division Press Unit Commander since the year 2020.

Tulavi's wife, Oyam, 27, is a resident of Tadbalala village under Bhairamgarh police station in Bijapur district and has been working in Indravati Area Committee since 2011. Currently, she is active in Narayanpur and is a Party Platoon Committee Member (PPCM) in platoon number 16, on whose head a reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced. Oyam has worked as a guard for CCM Sonu till 2018.

"In the last 15 years, continuous operations by the police and ITBP in the erstwhile Rajnandgaon district and presently Mohla Manpur Ambagarh district have dealt a severe blow to the activities of left wing extremists," said the ITBP. (ANI)

