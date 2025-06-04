Raipur, Jun 4 (PTI) The Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday approved a homestay policy to promote tourism in rural and tribal-dominated areas, including the Bastar division where security agencies have mounted massive anti-Naxalite operations.

Apart from offering the hinterland experience to tourists, the "Chhattisgarh Homestay Policy 2025-30" will also generate employment opportunities for villagers, an official said.

The policy is aimed at promoting tourism in rural areas, particularly in the tribal-dominated Bastar and Surguja divisions, he said.

"The homestay will offer a rural-life experience to visitors and highlight the regional characteristics of tribal areas, local culture, art, and craft," the official said.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The new policy will directly benefit the local residents by offering them a business opportunity to increase their income, which will play a major role in achieving the goal of 'Vocal for Local' and the development of rural tourism, the official added.

In another significant policy decision, government employees at the district level will be transferred on the approval of the minister in charge of the concerned district under the Transfer Policy 2025.

At the state level, transfers will be approved by ministers of the departments concerned from June 14 to 25. No transfer will be allowed after June 25, however, emergency cases can be considered through coordination, the official said, adding that applications for transfers will be accepted from June 6 to 13.

The cabinet also decided to introduce 'Yuva Ratna Samman Yojana' to honour individuals and organisations doing exemplary work in various fields of youth welfare.

A youth and an organisation will be selected once in a year for felicitation. The individual will be awarded a medal, certificate, and a maximum reward of Rs 2.50 lakh, while the organisation will be given a maximum prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

The cabinet approved a proposal to allot 13.47 acres of land for free to the Sports and Youth Welfare Department for setting up a national level archery academy in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar and 10 acres to the Culture Department in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar for establishing Kalagram (art village).

In another decision, the cabinet gave its nod to Chhattisgarh Kifayati Jan Awas Niyam, 2025, to provide affordable plots in cities to lower and middle-class families for building houses.

Additionally, three places in the state will be renamed including village panchayats of Damakheda, Gadhabhatha, and Chandalpur.

Damakheda village panchayat, a pilgrimage centre in Balodabazar-Bhatapara district will be renamed as Kabir Dharmnagar Damakheda.

The new nomenclature of Damakheda village panchayat was announced by the chief minister during the Sant Samagam ceremony "Manghimela" held at Damakheda last February, the official said.

Gadhabhatha village panchayat and Chandalpur village panchayat in Kabirdham district will be renamed Sonpur and Chandanpur, respectively, he added.

