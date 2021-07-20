Kohima, July 20 (PTI) The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 10 (High School Leaving Certificate-HSLC) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate-HSSLC) examinations 2021.

Candidates can check the results on the official site of NBSE at nbsenagaland.com or nbsenl.edu.in, NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose said.

Unlike other state boards, NBSE had conducted the board examinations in April by taking necessary precautions and observing all SOPs issued by the state government given the COVID-19 situation, Sekhose said.

Since some students had tested positive for COVID-19 in April, a re-examination was held for them from June 22 to 25, and both the results were declared together, the NBSE chairperson said.

The pass percentage in class 10 (HSLC) examination is 69.42 per cent, a minimal decrease from last years 70.03 per cent. As many as 16,388 candidates out of the 23,608 candidates cleared the exam.

Keneino Thorie of Trinity School under Kohima district with 98.50 per cent marks topped the HSLC exam, Asewe Letro of Mezhr Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kohima with 98.17 per cent came second while three candidates - Talinungsang Imchen of Queen Mary HSS, Mokokchung, Yimyatetla Longkumer of Holy Cross HSS, Dimapur and Narsen Ngullie of Little Flower HSS, Kohima with 97.83 per cent marks bagged the third position.

Girls fared better in HSLC, with 8,470 girls and 7,210 boys passing the examination.

In the top 20 comprising 55 students, 39 are girls and 16 are boys.

Private school students have performed better than those from government institutions in the class 10 exams of Nagaland Board.

As many as 120 schools secured a hundred per cent pass percentage, of which 95 are private schools and 25 are government schools, the NBSE chairperson said.

However, there are 23 schools, all of which are government institutions, where not even a single student could secure pass marks, Sekhose said.

The overall pass percentage of government schools is 44.86 per cent, she said.

In HSSLC, 16,835 candidates were enrolled for the exam 13,024 in the Arts stream, 1,347 in Commerce, and 2,464 in the Science stream.

A total of 23,376 students passed the HSSLC exams conducted for the three different streams.

Sekhose said, five institutions under the Arts stream, seven under the Science stream, and three under the Commerce stream secured 100 per cent pass results.

The pass percentage in the Science stream is 91.35 per cent with 2,250 candidates out of the 2,464 qualifying for the exam.

Ohiduz Zaman of Little Star HSS, Dimapur with 96 per cent marks topped the Science stream.

Of the 1,347 candidates in the Commerce stream, 1,002 passed the examination. The pass percentage in the Commerce stream is 74.39 per cent.

Pallavi Kumari Singh of Pranab Vidyapith HSS, Dimapur topped the stream with 98.40 per cent marks.

In the Arts stream, 13,024 students sat for the exam while only 9,035 qualified. The pass percentage in the Arts stream is 69.37 per cent.

Imlisungla Pongen of St. Paul HSS, Dimapur secured the top position in the Arts stream with 96.80 per cent marks. PTI

