Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau of Kolkata arrested a 32 year old male, on Monday, for allegedly storing a huge amount of Ganja at his residence in Cooch Behar.

According to local police, the accused, identified as Acahinta Parmanik (32) of Village Patchhara, had sourced it (Ganja) from Cooch Behar and kept it for selling in the local area and in other parts of Kolkata.

Also Read | Realme 9 First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

"During the probe, the NCB Kolkata recovered and seized 207 kilograms Ganja, Rs 1,08,000 (cash), and one medium-sized weighing machine," said local Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Also Read | RBI To Restore Regulated Markets’ Trading Hours To Pre-Pandemic Timings From April 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)