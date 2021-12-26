Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has started a campaign to keep school campuses free of drugs in Mumbai and has identified 200 institutions to help in the initiative, an official said on Sunday.

The campaign has started from a well-known school in Santacruz and the response from the students there has been tremendous, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede told PTI.

"We are asking students to take a pledge to keep their campus drug-free and to inform the NCB if anyone is indulging in drugs inside it or within the vicinity. A link will be sent to schools for students, including those in NCC, to take the pledge," he said.

Students who take the pledge will get a certificate from the Ministry of Home Affairs, under which the anti-drug agency operates, as well as the NCB and this can be downloaded, Wankhede informed.

