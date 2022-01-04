New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Republic Day camp for the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) was formally inaugurated by its Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on Tuesday, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The camp is held at the culmination of one complete year of training of NCC cadets and is conducted at Parade Ground, Delhi cantonment from January 1 to 29 every year, the ministry's statement noted.

Last year, the camp was attended by around 2,200 cadets who came all parts of the country, it mentioned.

This year, the camp was being attended by 1,600 cadets, out of which 560 are girls.

"Inter Directorate competitions in training, cultural competitions and National Integration awareness programmes are conducted during the month-long camp," the statement said.

Two NCC marching contingents participate in the Republic Day oarade on Rajpath on January 26 every year.

The camp will culminate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on January 28, the statement said.

