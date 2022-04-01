New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday allowed the Central government's plea to take over the affairs of the Delhi Gymkhana Club and to nominate 15 persons as Directors on the General Committee of the club.

The order came from NCLT's bench comprising President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar and Member Narender Kumar Bhola.

The tribunal was hearing the Centre's plea seeking to nominate 15 (fifteen) persons, to be appointed as directors on the General Committee of the respondent company to manage the affairs of the company. The petition was filed under Section 241-242 of the Companies Act, 2013 by Central India against the Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The tribunal today ordered the Centre's petition is allowed and the Central Government is permitted to nominate 15 persons to be appointed as Directors on the General Committee of Respondent Company and manage the affairs of the Company in accordance with the memorandum and Articles of Association and the Companies Act, 2013.

The tribunal further said that such Directors so appointed as above will file a report with this Tribunal, once in three months or whenever required.

The NCLT also ordered that they are directed to take all actions for restructuring the Gymkhana Club in terms of the memorandum and Articles of Association and take corrective measures which are in violation of the memorandum and Articles of Association and the Companies Act, 2013.

A duly authorized person of the newly appointed Directors who form the General Committee of the Respondent Company will file the report including the financial report as indicated above or when required, the NCLT also directed.

"The present Administrator or any other person(s)/who may be in-charge of Respondent No.1- Company/Club will hand over charge to the newly appointed Directors of the Respondent No. 1-Company forthwith, " The NCLT said in its 149's page order.

The NCLT also directed that the new Directors of the General Committee appointed by the Government in terms of this order shall file a report before this Tribunal immediately on taking over charge of the Respondent Club. (ANI)

