New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) on Saturday sought a report from Punjab chief secretary within seven days on allegations that BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban while being arrested by Punjab police.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BYJM), was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home on Friday morning, but the Haryana Police stopped him in that state while being taken to Punjab. The Delhi Police then took him back to the national capital.

Bagga's father Preetpal Singh has alleged that Punjab Police personnel punched him in the face and did not even allow his son to wear a turban while they were arresting him.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tiwari, the NCM said it has taken suo moto cognizance of the media reports that Bagga, a Sikh, was allegedly not allowed to wear his turban during arrest by Punjab police on Friday.

This is a serious case of violation of religious rights of a Sikh person, it said.

"You are, accordingly, requested to submit a factual report on the alleged incident and media report within seven days i.e. latest by 14.5.2022 to the Commission," the letter said.

Recounting the events of the Friday morning, Preetpal Singh said the family, including Bagga, had finished breakfast at their west Delhi home when two Punjab Police personnel came in. The two policemen had visited the family earlier as well.

"We offered them tea and they behaved and talked calmly and Tajinder was sitting there. A few minutes later, 10-15 Punjab Police personnel broke in. They dragged Tajinder out and did not allow him to cover his head," he had said.

