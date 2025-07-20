Mumbai, July 20 (PTI) Workers of Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) beat up activists of Chhava Sanghatna on Sunday after they confronted Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare and threw playing cards in front of him during his press conference in Latur.

Activists of Chhava Sanghatna were protesting against state Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate after a video showing him purportedly playing a game of rummy on his mobile phone during the recently concluded monsoon session of the state legislature went viral.

After NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar shared Kokate's video clip, the latter clarified that he was merely skipping a downloaded game that flashed on the screen of his mobile phone in the legislative council.

Television channels show Chhava Sanghatna leader Vijay Ghatge confronting Tatkare and hurling a deck of playing cards on his table while demanding Kokate's resignation. After a while, NCP activists rained blows and kicks on Ghatge and others before the police intervened and separated them.

NCP Youth wing president Suraj Chavan, who was involved in the attack, alleged that the incident was triggered by Ghatge and other office-bearers using abusive language against NCP leaders.

"We lost our cool and took the extreme step. Just because we are in power doesn't mean we are doing anything wrong," he told reporters.

Chavan said the protesters threw playing cards at Tatkare. "They could have demonstrated in a Constitutional manner".

Chhava Sanghatna works for the conservation of forts and organises various religious and cultural festivals.

Reacting to the incident, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohini Khadse said such violence is unprecedented in a progressive state like Maharashtra.

NCP (SP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto alleged that Maharashtra, under the BJP rule, is turning into an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) arena.

Khadse said, "It's now impossible to imagine what one will witness in Maharashtra. After Sunil Tatkare's press conference concluded at a rest house in Latur, activists of the All India Chhava Organisation arrived and questioned Tatkare regarding the actions of the Agriculture Minister.

"Meanwhile, Ajitdada's workers brutally beat up Chhava Sanghatna's workers. Such incidents were never seen in Maharashtra in the past. Tomorrow, people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar might say that they don't want a situation like Maharashtra in their states," she added.

Crasto referred to incidents involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who had assaulted a canteen staffer at an MLA Hostel in Mumbai, and the attack on an NCP (SP) worker by supporters of BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar in the lobby of Vidhan Bhavan building.

"These goons have no fear of the law because all of them are connected to the BJP government, and it appears that they are given a free hand.

"CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, needs to give some serious answers. Has he lost control over his department? Or do the goons connected to the BJP think that they can take the law into their hands because the BJP is in power? People of Maharashtra now need answers," he stated.

