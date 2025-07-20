Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader from Pune, Deepak Mankar, has urged the Central government to consider including citizens' blood group information on their Aadhaar cards.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Health, Mankar highlighted the potential life-saving benefits of such an inclusion, particularly during emergencies.

Explaining the reason behind the request, Mankar referred to past incidents such as a plane crash in Ahmedabad and the attack on Pakistan under Operation Sindoor. During these events, he said, large quantities of blood were urgently needed for the injured, prompting nationwide appeals for donations and the establishment of blood donation camps.

Speaking to ANI, Mankar said, "In such critical moments, it occurred to me that having one's blood group printed on the Aadhaar card could prove immensely helpful. Since Aadhaar is a mandatory document used across multiple services, attaching blood group information to it would ensure quick access during emergencies."

He added that in situations such as road accidents or large-scale disasters, the unavailability of immediate medical history or blood type can delay treatment.

"Doctors or emergency responders could quickly determine the blood type from the Aadhaar card and make arrangements accordingly. It can even help mobilise donors on a large scale in case of urgent need," Mankar added.

He emphasised that with India witnessing rapid infrastructure development and expanding highways, the likelihood of accidents also increases, necessitating prompt emergency medical responses. "There is no harm in such a move; in fact, it could save countless lives," he said.

Mankar reiterated his humble request to the Prime Minister and the Health Department, urging them to consider this proposal in the interest of public safety. "Aadhaar is compulsory for most services today. Attaching blood group information to it will help doctors, hospitals, and citizens during life-threatening situations," he added. (ANI)

