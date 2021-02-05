Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) NCP leaders congratulated former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole on being appointed as the new president of the state unit of the Congress.

The Congress on Friday named former MP Patole as its state unit chief replacing Balasaheb Thorat, who is also the revenue minister of the state.

"Hearty congratulations to former Assembly Speaker Nana Patole ji (@NANA_PATOLE) on being appointed as Maharashtra Pradesh Congress president! Best wishes for his future endeavours," state home minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare too wished Patole the best for his new assignment.

The Congress and the NCP are part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi led by the Shiv Sena.

