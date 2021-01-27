Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP president and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil will tour 84 assembly constituencies of Vidarbha and Khandesh as part of an outreach campaign, the party said on Wednesday.

Jayant Patil will start his tour from Aheri in Gadchiroli from Thursday under the 'Rashtravadi Vidarbha Parivar Samvad Yatra campaign, NCP leader and coordinator of the programme, Pravin Kunte Patil, told reporters here.

Around 84 assembly constituencies will be covered in the first phase, wherein meetings will be held with NCP cadres, he said.

Jayant Patil during his journey will also preside over government meetings regarding difficulties faced by irrigation projects in districts he will be visiting, Pravin Patil said.

Jayant Patil will visit about 14 districts of Vidarbha and Khandesh (north Maharashtra) over 18 days, he added. PTI

