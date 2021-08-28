Nagpur, Aug 28 (PTI) NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said she would welcome the meeting between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis if it was happening "by putting aside political ideologies".

Thackeray and Fadnavis met at the former's chamber for around 20 minutes on Friday after an all-party meeting that was convened by the CM in Mumbai to discuss the OBC quota issue.

Queried by reporters on the meeting and whether it signaled a "patch up" between the former allies, Sule, who is here on a two-day visit, said, "If you leave (aside) ideology and have a good relationship with each other, I would welcome such meetings that happen by putting aside political ideologies."

Answering another question, the Baramati MP said while the local area development funds of parliamentarians were on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak as per a decision by the Union government, legislators in Maharashtra were receiving these funds.

This just meant the financial condition of Maharashtra was better than that of the Centre, Sule said, adding that she believed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, would rule the state for another 25 years.

Sule also hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "misusing" probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate to target opposition leaders.

"I have never seen such misuse of power in my lifetime," Sule claimed.

