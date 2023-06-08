Mumbai, Jun 8 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said it would protest with a "jail bharo andolan" against a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Lok Sabha member Nilesh Rane terming Sharad Pawar as Aurangzeb.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Rane must delete the tweet in 24 hours, while BJP national president JP Nadda and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule should clarify if they agree with Rane.

The BJP and Rane must apologise to the people of Maharashtra for the tweet, he added, adding his party would protest with a "jail bharo andolan" at MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai at 11am on Friday.

Pawar was invited to inaugurate Narayan Rane's hospital in Sindhudurg while the latter's son calls the NCP chief Aurangzeb, Tapase pointed out.

Nilesh Rane has tried to polarise people, Tapase said, while another party spokesperson Clyde Crasto sought action from Twitter over the "malicious" tweet.

