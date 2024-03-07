New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo has said that the commission has given a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government to take action against the Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband based in Saharanpur district for allegedly 'glorifying Gazwa-e-Hind through a fatwa'.

Speaking to ANI, the NCPCR Chairperson said that the NCPCR has summoned Collector and SP Saharanpur to Delhi and asked for a report and clarification.

"In Saharanpur, at the place called Deoband, there is a Madrasa called Darul Uloom. It controls the Madrasa education system in South Asia. They glorified Gazwa-e-Hind through a fatwa. We gave a notice to the UP government to take action against them. UP Government said that this fatwa was issued in 2008. The fatwa taught that whoever gets killed during Gazwa-e-Hind will be considered a martyr," he said.

Kanoongo further claimed that the fatwa was issued on December 1, 2008, just after the 26/11 attacks.

"It was issued on December 1, 2008, just after the 26/11 attacks. We have summoned Collector and SP Saharanpur to Delhi and asked for a report and clarification. Darul Uloom manages a vast educational area globally. Children can get into inappropriate activities by being influenced by Deoband," he added.

He further claimed that the madrasa funds Pakistan.

"Maulanas related to Darul Uloom receive crores of funding from Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind UK. This organisation funds Pakistan too... Are they trying to portray Ajmal Kasab as a martyr in the eyes of the children?" Priyank Kanoongo said.

Earlier in October 2023, following an action by the NCPCR, the Islamic seminary was compelled to remove the controversial book Bahishti Zevar prescribed by it from its curriculum, which violated the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The book Bahishti Zevar by Maulana Ali Thanvi, which contained objectionable, improper, and illegal content on children, was removed from the curriculum after the NCPCR wrote to the district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh to inquire into the matter earlier in July last year. (ANI)

