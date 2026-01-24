Melbourne [Australia], January 24 (ANI): Serbian legend and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic moved into the fourth round of the men's singles at the ongoing Australian Open 2026 tournament on Friday. In the women's singles event, World No. 2 Iga Swiatek secured victory to qualify for the next round.

Djokovic defeated Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4), a match in which the Serbian legend showed his resilience and composure under pressure.

Also Read | List of Cricket Teams That Refused to Tour Host Nations in ICC Tournaments.

The 24-time world champion won the opening two sets easily before Djokovic was tested by the Netherlands' van de Zandschulp in the third set. During an intense tie-break, Djokovic held his nerve, and an unforced error from his opponent sealed his victory.

The victory marked Djokovic's 400th match win at a major -- the most by any player in the Open Era -- and his 102nd at the Australian Open, drawing him level with Roger Federer's all-time tournament record, according to ATP's official website.

Also Read | Which Team Will Replace Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 if PCB Pulls Out in Support of Bangladesh?.

Menawhile, defending two-time champion Jannik Sinner continued his fine run at the ongoing Australian Open, surviving the sweltering Aussie heat and cramps to reach the fourth round with a win over Eliot Spizzirri on Saturday.

According to ATP's official website, Sinner beat Eliot in a fine comeback win from being one set down, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, at Rod Laver Arena, a battle that lasted three hours and 45 minutes.

In the women's singles match, defending champion Madison Keys continued her winning run at the Australian Open, outclassing former world number one Karolina Pliskova on Saturday. Keys continued her winning run at the Australian Open, extending her unbeaten run to 10 matches, outclassing the former US Open and Wimbledon finalist 6-3, 6-3 to end her hopes of any further run in the tournament.

Now, she books a clash for the round of 16 with Jessica Pegula, a familiar rival, against whom she enjoys a 2-1 head-to-head record, 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 win on Australian soil in the final of the Adelaide International last January.

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek sealed a comfortable victory over Anna Kalinskaya in a three-game set. Swiatek won the opening set 6-1, before losing the second with a similar margin. However, the World No. 2 showed her class and thrashed her opponent in the third set (6-1) to move into the fourth round. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)