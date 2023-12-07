New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) National Commission for Women Chief Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that the increase in number of FIRs in crime against women, as revealed by NCRB, indicates that more women are coming forward and reporting such cases, which is a positive development.

Speaking on the survey recently released by the National Crime Records Bureau, Sharma said, "NCRB data is showing that more women are coming forward and reporting crimes against them. NCRB data is saying that more FIRs are being registered, in Delhi, UP..."

"Data doesn't show crime is rising. This data means women are coming forward and complaining. It does not say how many FIRs have been registered, and how many charge sheets have been filed. It is only on the basis of FIRs. We always tell the Police, always register the FIR when a woman complains," she said.

"I see it as a positive change. As long as we don't talk about the issues, the situation will not change.. I would like to tell women, come out and file complaints. If the Police do not listen, complain to NCW," she added.

Talking about domestic violence against women, Sharma stressed on the need to change the social mindset.

"Society is also responsible when it comes to domestic violence. It is the duty of society to ensure that women get equal treatment. If women are not safe within their families, I don't think any law will help. It is important to change the mindset of family and society," she said.

A total of 4,45,256 cases of crime against women were registered across India in 2022, almost 51 FIRs every hour, up from 4,28,278 in 2021 and 3,71,503 in 2020, according to the latest NCRB data.

The rate of crime against women per lakh population stood at 66.4 while the charge sheeting in such cases was logged at 75.8, said NCRB, which functions under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

