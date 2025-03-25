Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): National Conference leader Tanvir Sadiq on Tuesday strongly criticised the demand made by a Delhi BJP MLA to shut meat shops during the Hindu festival of Navratri, calling it an attempt to impose religious beliefs on others.

Reacting to the proposal, Sadiq asserted that India is a secular nation and should uphold the principles of religious freedom.

"This country is based on secular sentiments...Then similarly, in restaurants, carts should be shut during Ramzan. This is an imposition by a fringe element. Imposing one's religion on anyone is wrong," said Tanvir Sadiq.

Earlier, BJP MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi on Tuesday urged meat shops near temples to remain closed on Tuesday and during the Navratri.

He said he was upset to see a meat shop open in front of a temple and requested the shopkeepers to close on Tuesdays, which they agreed to.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MLA from Patparganj assembly constituency Ravinder Singh Negi said, "... A few days ago, when I went to the temple on Tuesday, I saw that a meat shop was open right in front of the temple. I felt very bad seeing this, so I requested the traders to close the shops outside the temples on Tuesday. They readily accepted, and now shops have started closing on Tuesday in Patparganj..."

He further added, "We would like the meat shops in front of temples to remain closed during the holy fast of Navratri. I will also write a letter to the DM about this. I will try my best to keep meat shops closed on Tuesday in my assembly..."

Negi also plans to write to the District Magistrate to ensure this practice continues. In other states, leaders also took the initiative to close the meat and liquor shops near temples and religious places. (ANI)

