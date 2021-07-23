New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Thursday asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to submit information on large scale religious conversions of SCs into Christianity in the state within 15 days.

SC/ST Rights Forum national president K Nagaraja had given a representation to the NCSC on July 12. In the representation, he mentioned that large scale Christian conversion is being conducted targeting people of Scheduled Castes.

In response to the representation, the Commission, on July 19, wrote to the Chief Secretary of Government of Andhra Pradesh.

In its letter, the Commission requested the Chief Secretary to submit facts and information on the action taken within 15 days of receipt of the notice. (ANI)

