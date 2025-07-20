Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): The National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognizance of an incident in Andhra Pradesh's Ambedkar Konaseema district, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after she refused to engage in prostitution.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a horrific media report from Ambedkar Konaseema, Andhra Pradesh, where a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner for refusing to engage in prostitution," the NCW posted on X.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has sought a report on the incident within 3 days, and to ensure necessary support to the victim's family, and directed the Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure the arrest of the accused and conduct a time-bound investigation.

"Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the DGP, Andhra Pradesh, to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and a time-bound investigation under relevant provisions of the BNS Act, 2023. The commission has also called for necessary support for the victim's family. A detailed report has been sought within 3 days," the statement from NCW said.

The incident occurred on the night of July 17, when the victim, identified as Oleti Pushpa (22), was stabbed to death by her live-in partner, Sheikh Shamma (22), according to police.

Pushpa, who had earlier separated from her husband, was living with Shamma.

Police said Shamma, often under the influence of alcohol, would frequently quarrel with her.

"On Wednesday night, a heated argument broke out after he had a dispute with Pushpa's brother and mother. When Pushpa tried to intervene, he attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the left side of her chest and in her leg," said Inspector Naresh Kumar.

"When Pushpa's mother, Ganga, and her brother tried to stop him, Sheikh assaulted them as well, leaving both injured. Pushpa succumbed to her injuries on the spot due to excessive bleeding," he added. (ANI)

