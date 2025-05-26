New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The National Democratic Alliance passed a resoltion in the favour of the Operation Sindoor at the CM Conclave held in New Delhi on Sunday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma presented a resolution , which was approved by Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Also Read | RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Railway Recruitment Board To Soon Release RRB City Intimation Slip on rrbcdg.gov.in, Know How To Download.

The NDA CM conclave saw the participation of 20 Chief Ministers and 18 Deputy Chief Ministers from various states.

The resolution discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership skills and the heroic deeds of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 26, 2025: JSW Steel, Union Bank of India, NTPC Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

The resolution was passed with a full majority during the meeting, and the strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces on Pakistan's terror hideouts were praised. The proposal also discussed the work being done under PM Modi's leadership towards 'Sashakt Bharat, Samarth Bharat, and Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The NDA CM conclave included a significant discussion on commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975. Leaders resolved to mark the anniversary in remembrance of the Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a period that exposed citizens to widespread political turmoil and suppression of civil liberties.

The government had announced in 2024, that June 25 will be remembered annually as "Constitution Murder Day" in remembrance of the Emergency, which stands as a stark chapter in the nation's history.

Declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the Emergency saw the suspension of fundamental rights and the imposition of strict censorship, aiming to quell political dissent and maintain order.

The legacy of the Emergency continues to serve as a reminder of the fragility of democratic freedoms and the necessity of safeguarding them against authoritarian tendencies.

Meanwhile, leaders at the conclave also passed two key resolutions: one applauding the armed forces for their role in Operation Sindoor, and another supporting the ongoing caste census initiative.

The NDA CM's conclave included big names such as Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)