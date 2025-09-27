Patna (Bihar) [India], September 27 (ANI): Ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday emphasised the importance of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) in the state's politics.

He criticised the NDA for treating EBCs merely as a vote bank, rather than empowering them as a significant force in governance, stressing that EBCs should be considered a "power bank," not just a vote bank.

Speaking to media persons here, Yadav said, "The NDA people have only considered the Extremely Backward Classes as a vote bank. But they are not a vote bank but a power bank. These individuals have only engaged in cheating. We have previously also announced schemes for the Extremely Backward Classes."

Earlier today, the RJD leader expressed criticism towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the 'Karpuri Ati Pichhda Adhikar Samvad', claiming that Kumar is unfit to govern, citing his age and suggesting a lack of capability in promoting rapid development within the state.

Addressing the gathering, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish Kumar is no longer fit to run Bihar. He has grown old. Bihar needs to develop at a fast pace... We have to build a new Bihar. The people of NDA have only cheated an extremely backward society. They have only treated it as a vote bank... When our government is formed, the extremely backward will not remain just a vote bank but will become a power bank."

Earlier on Thursday, the former Bihar Deputy CM promised to launch the "Mai Bahin Maan Yojana" across Bihar if his party comes to power, declaring that "change is bound to happen" in the poll-bound state.

While interacting with reporters, Tejashwi said, "The Maa Yojana will be started, and the Beti Yojana will be started. The Mai Bahin Maan Yojana will be started. A large number of women from every block and panchayat in Bihar have gathered, indicating a strong desire for change. This time, everyone wants change, and change will happen."

The Mai Bahin Maan Yojana is an electoral promise by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress in Bihar, India. The scheme promises a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women in financially vulnerable and backward communities if the coalition forms the government in the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier, the RJP leader had attacked the ruling NDA government, tagging it a "Nakalchi' (copycat) government "lacking vision".(ANI)

