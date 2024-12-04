New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A Bill that seeks to simplify the legal framework in the Railways Act, 1989, received strong backing from NDA partners, including the TDP, Janata Dal (United), and the LJP (Ram Vilas), in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

However, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners also highlighted areas that need attention, particularly passenger safety and concessions for senior citizens.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP GM Harish Balayogi praised the Bill for its transformative potential.

"This Bill marks a significant step towards shedding outdated colonial laws and replacing them with indigenous, futuristic legislation. It introduces essential changes to streamline administrative and legal procedures, empowering the Railway Board," he said.

Balayogi also emphasised the need to focus on the 3As -- accessibility, affordability and accountability -- stating that the railways had come a long way in the past decade but must continue prioritising these principles.

The Bill proposes to simplify the legal framework by incorporating the proposals of the Indian Railway Board Act, 1905, into the Railways Act, 1989. This will reduce the need to refer to two laws.

Janata Dal (United) MP Kaushalendra Kumar lauded safety measures such as the Kavach automatic train protection system but urged the government to address lingering issues.

"During the pandemic, several trains were discontinued, and fares increased. These services must resume and senior citizen concessions, which were halted, should be reinstated," he said.

Shrirang Barne of the Shiv Sena echoed the call for benefits for senior citizens, reminding Parliament that concessions were standard practice before the pandemic.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Rajesh Verma called for an expansion of mechanised laundries across all railway divisions.

"The introduction of mechanised laundries in the Western and Northern Railway zones improved the quality of linens provided to passengers. I urge the minister to establish such laundries nationwide to maintain high cleanliness standards," he said.

Other parties raised issues ranging from the displacement of people from railway land to there not being enough stations to cater to large populations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant highlighted the plight of slumdwellers living on railway land.

"Neither the railways nor the state government takes responsibility for rehabilitating them. Notices are issued arbitrarily and people are displaced without planning," Sawant said.

He also criticised the government for announcing new names of railway stations without implementing the changes at the ground level.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP Abdussamad Samadani said 11 trains did not have a stop in Tirur, the best-performing station, and demanded that it be rectified.

He said there were not enough stations to cater to the large population of Kerala while demanding more passenger trains.

"After China, we are the country with the largest elderly population. I request the minister to reinstate concessions for senior citizens," he added.

The BJP's Dharambir Singh said the railways had been transformed under the Narendra Modi government and any person returning to India after 10 years would be surprised to see the speed and scale of development in the sector since 2014.

The Congress' Sanjana Jatav expressed concern over the railways' condition and listed the accidents that had taken place in the last few years.

"Modernisation leaves much to be desired, despite the tall claims made by the government. A lack of basics is hampering progress. The government should set aside its propaganda to deal with the issues affecting the people," she said.

CPI(ML) Liberation MP Sudama Prasad took a swipe at the Modi government, saying "amrit kaal" was prevailing in the railways but for a particular business group.

