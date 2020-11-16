New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Monday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance will give a "pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented" government in Bihar as he congratulated Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the state's chief minister.

Kumar was on Monday sworn in as the chief minister for the seventh time in two decades, in the presence of the NDA's top leaders, including Union Home minister Amit Shah and Nadda.

Also Read | What Barack Obama Wrote About Manmohan Singh, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in New Book ‘A Promised Land’.

"Congrats to @NitishKumar Ji and all newly sworn-in ministers. I am sure that under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji, NDA will give pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented govt in the state. I assure people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfil their aspirations," Nadda said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)