New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) has requested the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Patiala House Court of Delhi for not passing any adverse order for non-appearing in the court due to "Praan Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

Bar body letter addressed to Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg stated that, due to "Praan Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram in Ayodhya" the advocates may not be able to appear in the court on 22nd of January, 2024".

Hence, it is requested that all the judicial officers may kindly be appropriately requested so that no adverse order passed on 22nd of January, 2024 for non-appearance of the advocates or the litigants.

Preparations are in full swing for the highly anticipated grand inauguration of the temple, expected to draw dignitaries and individuals from diverse backgrounds. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has scheduled the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple for noon on January 22. (ANI)

